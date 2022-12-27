Family searching for 85-year-old man missing since Christmas Day in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Hesperia family is asking for the communities help in finding an elderly man missing since Christmas morning.

On December 25, 2022, at about 11:30 am, Ricardo Baires went for a walk in the area of 7th and Main Streets in Hesperia.

Ricardo was last wearing a blue hat, beige pants, and a gray sweater. He left his home with no wallet, money, or phone and never came back.

His family has been searching the area, posting flyers, and checking with local hospitals but had no luck in finding him.

A possible sighting was reported at around 3:30 pm, on Christmas day near the Cardenas Market on Main Street. The family is asking businesses in the area to please review their cameras in case they captured Ricardo.

The family says Ricardo has lived in the same home for many years and knows the area very well. He’s healthy and active for being an elderly man. Ricardo recently took a fall from a ladder as he attempted to cut down a tree and bruised his face.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta confirmed that deputies are searching for the missing elderly man and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call family at (909)717-0847 or the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500.

(Ricardo was wearing the same clothes as in this photo the last time he was seen.)

