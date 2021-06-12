Family searching for 16-year-old runaway from Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A family desperate to find their runaway 16-year-old son is turning to social media for help.

Richard Meza or more commonly known as “Richie” ran away from his Apple Valley home in the early hours of Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Richie’s family told VVNG he left a note that was full of love towards his parents but no motive. His family is extremely worried about him and wishes to see him go back home.

Richie is a described as a Hispanic male, 5’10”, and weighs 140 lbs. He left his home possibly wearing the burgundy Hollister long-sleeve shirt and black pants as shown in the photograph.

Anyone with information is asked to call sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Or contact his family directly at 760-265-9433.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.