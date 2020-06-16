Family searching for 15-year-old runaway Victorville girl

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A local mom is devastated and asking for the public’s help in finding her runaway 15-year-old daughter.

Yasmine Muhrez was last seen getting into an unknown vehicle when she ran away just before 10:00 PM on Sunday night in the area of 5th in Sitting Bull in Victorville, according to family.

Yasmine is 4’11”, about 115 lbs., and was wearing a black t-shirt and black sweats with white stripes.

“Please come home we are devastated without you, Please let me know that you are safe and that you trust the person you are with. Please come home,” stated her mom Christina Muhrez.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Deputy Moreland with the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 and reference DR# 172005319.

Yasmine and her mom Christina Muhrez (Facebook)

