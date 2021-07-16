Family raising funds for Victorville woman killed on 215 freeway

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman killed on the 215 freeway was identified as 29-year-old Liliana Gonzalez, a resident of Victorville.

It happened on July Monday, 12, 2021, at about 10:24 pm, on the northbound 215 freeway near Iowa Avenue in Grand Terrace.

According to a California Highway Patrol news release, a 52-year-old San Bernardino man was driving in a 1988 blue Ford F-150 when he collided with a pedestrian walking within northbound lanes.

“The pedestrian was subsequently hit by two more vehicles. As a result of the collision, the pedestrian succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical personnel,” stated the release.

CHP said all three drivers stopped at the scene and it is unknown why the pedestrian was walking in lanes.

Liliana Gonzalez’s family launched a Gofundme account to help with funeral expenses. “Our family tragically lost our beloved Lily. This fundraiser is made for anyone that would like to help us lay Lily to rest. Anything helps and is appreciated.” Donations can be made via this link: Lily’s Funeral Expenses

CHP is continuing the investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer L. Gonzalez at the CHP San Bernardino Office at (909) 383-4247.

