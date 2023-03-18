Family raising funds for 27-year-old pedestrian killed in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Dylan Austin Magnant Sr., 27, was identified by his family as the pedestrian that was struck and killed on Highway 18 in Apple Valley.

On March 15, 2023, at about 12:23 am, Dylan was walking in the no. 2 eastbound lane when he was struck by a 2003 GMC Yukon. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Sarah Lueken spoke with VVNG and said her little brother’s death comes only 11 months after losing their mom to COVID-19. “While I take comfort knowing he is with our mom, our life, and the lives of his children are forever changed from this devastating loss.”

Sarah launched a Gofundme account to help raise funds and give her little brother a memorial service.

“He was an amazing father, he was always taking the kids on adventures, like taking them camping, dirt bike riding, or even for a drive to explore somewhere new. “He made sure he went above and beyond for them. He cared about everyone around him. He was a caretaker and protector. He would give the clothes off his back to someone in need and has actually done so,” stated Sarah.

Sarah said donations or words of condolences are greatly appreciated. “Any funds that exceed those needed for his service shall be used for the care of his four children,” she stated in the Gofundme account.

Donations can be made via the following link: Dylan Magnant Sr.

Sarah said they will be placing a roadside memorial for Dylan on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 6:30 pm. People are asked to meet in the dirt lot located on the corner of Highway 18 and Rancherias Road. “Please bring your own candles or glow sticks. Celebration of life services to be announced at a later date,” stated Sarah.

Anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Deputy R. Grissom at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 of Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

