Family of Victorville Correctional Officer C. Gonzalez Launches GoFundMe for Funeral Arrangements

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Following a fatal traffic collision on July 21, 2024, the family of Officer Carlos Gonzalez has set up a GoFundMe campaign to assist with funeral arrangements.

The accident, which occurred at the intersection of La Mesa and Amethyst Roads, resulted in the death of Gonzalez who worked as a Correctional Officer at the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Victorville. Gonzalez had just completed his 1st anniversary on July 15th.

The incident happened around 1:47 am, involving a blue 2002 Ford Ranger that overturned and landed on the grass at Liberty Elementary School after broadsiding a black 2021 Toyota Camry that sustained significant damage.

Emergency responders were on the scene promptly, but despite their efforts, Gonzalez passed away. A passenger in his vehicle was critically injured and airlifted to a trauma center, an update on their condition was not available.

The occupants (2, possibly 3) of the Camry were transported to a hospital as a precaution.

Officer Carlos Gonzalez’s sister, Jackie Gonzales, started the GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs of his viewing and other related expenses. In a message on the campaign page, she wrote:

“I never in my life ever imagined I’d be the one to make this for my brother Carlos… ever. I’m raising funds to set up a viewing for him. My family and I lost him in a tragic accident last night. Officer C. Gonzalez was the most down-to-earth person and had a big heart when it came to anyone. He will be missed so much. Any donation helps and if you cannot it’s ok, a prayer helps as well. Thank you all.”

The campaign is an opportunity for friends, family, and community members to support each other during a challenging time. Contributions will go towards ensuring that Officer Gonzalez is honored properly.

To contribute or share the campaign, please visit: Honoring Officer C. Gonzalez: Help Needed.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Victorville Police Department, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related Article: Collision at La Mesa and Amethyst Roads in Victorville Leaves One Dead, Another Critically Injured





(Scroll Down To Comment)