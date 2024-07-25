Family of Anthony Rodriguez Launches GoFundMe After Fatal Motorcycle Accident in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The family of Anthony Rodriguez, a 22-year-old Victorville resident, has started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral expenses following his recent passing.

Rodriguez was involved in a motorcycle accident on Maple Avenue at 7:17 pm, on July 23, 2024. According to initial reports, he was traveling northbound when he collided with a pickup truck making a left turn from Sycamore Street onto Maple Avenue.

The accident remains under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.

In light of this unexpected event, the Rodriguez family has reached out to the community for support. The GoFundMe campaign, created to help with funeral costs, includes the following message:

“Hello Family and Friends, We have suffered a tragic loss in the family. Our beloved son Anthony Rodriguez, who was only 22 years old, was in a terrible accident and unfortunately passed away. We are asking for help with funeral expenses. Any cooperation would be greatly appreciated. We need all the support as we mourn our loss.”

Friends, family, and community members are encouraged to contribute to the GoFundMe campaign, which can be accessed here: Help Us Honor Anthony Rodriguez’s Memory

The Rodriguez family thanks everyone for their continued support and generosity during this challenging time.





(Scroll Down To Comment)

Related Article: Motorcyclist Anthony Rodriguez Identified in Fatal Hesperia Collision at Sycamore and Maple