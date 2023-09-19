Family of 5 in Tesla SUV injured after head-on crash on Mojave Drive in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials said the investigation is still ongoing after numerous people, including children, were critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday in Victorville.

On Sunday, September 17, 2023, at 12:52 A.M., deputies from the Victorville Station, along with rescue personnel from the Victorville Fire Department and American Emergency Response, responded to a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Mojave Drive and East Trail.

According to a sheriff’s news release, deputies and medical personnel arrived on scene and rendered medical aid to several occupants involved in the crash.

Deputies learned a Chevrolet Camaro, driven by 19-year-old Garret King, a resident of Hesperia, traveled east on Mojave Drive and broadsided an Infiniti Q50 that made a southbound turn from Mojave Drive onto East Trail.

The Camaro veered into the westbound left turn lane of Mojave Drive and crashed head-on into a Tesla Model X that was preparing to make a left turn.

The Tesla was occupied by a family of five, two adults in the front and three children in the back. All occupants of the Tesla were transported to local hospitals for various injuries. Amongst the injured was a 7-year-old boy who is continuing to fight for his life.

King was also transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision.

According to the dispatch call log, the incident is currently being investigated as PC 23153 — driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and then causing physical harm to another person.

Sheriff’s officials did not mention if alcohol or drugs were a factor and said the crash is under investigation.

All east and west bound lanes of Mojave Drive between El Evado Road and West Trail were closed for several hours while deputies conducted their investigation.

Additional information will be released when it becomes available. Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Deputy R. Castillo at the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

Deputies from the Victorville Station’s Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T) responded and assumed the investigation.