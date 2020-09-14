All News
Public invited to welcome fallen soldier home along procession route
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The body of a helicopter mechanic from Apple Valley who died in a Black Hawk training crash off San Clemente Island is coming back home for burial today, and the family is asking residents to line up along overpasses in the Victor Valley in a show of respect as he is taken to his final resting place.
Sgt. Tyler M. Shelton, who was with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR) “Night Stalkers”, out of Ft. Campbell, KY died August 27, 2020, from injuries sustained during an aircraft mishap while conducting aviation training, officials said.
An honor guard will be escorting Tyler home from the Ontario Airport on Monday, September 14, 2020.
In a Facebook post that’s been shared over 1,600 times, long-time friend Kelly Fealy Caddell said they are asking that overpasses in the Victor Valley be lined with people and flags from 5:00-6:00 PM to welcome this young soldier home and show love and support to his family.
The 22-year-old enlisted in the Army in 2016 and had served a deployment to Afghanistan, he received the Army Good Conduct Medal and Afghanistan Campaign Medal. He will receive the Meritorious Service Medal posthumously.
Tyler graduated from Granite Hills High School in Apple Valley where he was a defensive standout on the Varsity football team.
Kelly said she met Tyler when he was a fun-loving 5-year-old and had the privilege of watching him grow into a man with great honor and courage. “We loved him and we love his family and hope that you can show your gratitude for this family who has paid a tremendous price to keep this great country of ours free. We love you Tyler and will never forget your sacrifice for all of us.”
List of overpasses in the Victor Valley:
- Oak Hill Road
- Ranchero Road
- Main Street
- Bear Valley Road
- Nisqualli Road
- Palmdale Road
- Roy Rogers Drive
- Mojave Drive
Related Article:
Granite Hills High School graduate was 1 of 2 soldiers killed in Black Hawk helicopter crash on San Clemente Island
