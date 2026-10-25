Family Files Lawsuit After 2025 Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting At Home In Victorville’s Brentwood Community

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The family of Lawrence Harris, a 44-year-old Victorville man who died following a 2025 officer-involved shooting at a home in Victorville’s Brentwood community, has filed a federal lawsuit alleging a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy used excessive force during a mental health crisis.

The shooting happened on Friday, January 17, 2025, at a residence in the 14800 block of Steeplechase Road. Deputies responded at about 5:40 p.m. to a call of a man with a gun.

According to a media advisory from the family’s attorneys, Harris was experiencing a mental health crisis when the deputy responded to the 911 call. The advisory stated that body camera footage captured the encounter between Harris and the deputy and showed Harris being shot in the back.

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The family and their attorneys, Luis A. Carrillo, Michael S. Carrillo, and J. Miguel Flores, held a press event Friday, October 23, 2026, at Carrillo Law Firm in South Pasadena to discuss the body camera video and their demand for justice and accountability.

A review of the body camera video shows the deputy approaching the front door of the residence, where he is met by another male, later determined to be Harris’ brother, whose name was redacted. After a brief interaction, the sound of a handgun slide being manipulated can be heard, and the deputy says, “hey, what was that, what was that?”

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The deputy then approaches the front screen door and asks Harris to show his hands. Harris is seen inside the living room, facing the deputy, holding the firearm in his left hand.

The deputy repeatedly commands Harris to drop the gun. Harris then walks backward, briefly raises both hands into the air, and begins walking up the stairs. As Harris is walking up the stairs, he lowers his hands and can be heard saying “kill me” three times.

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(Lawrence Harris, Carrillo Law Firm)

According to information released by the Sheriff’s Department, Harris began walking up the stairs and transferred the firearm from his left hand to his right hand. The department said the deputy gave Harris multiple commands to “drop the gun” and “do not go up there,” but Harris did not drop the firearm and continued up the stairs.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, it was unknown at the time whether anyone else was upstairs in the residence. The department said the deputy discharged his service weapon, striking Harris.

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According to the family’s federal lawsuit, the deputy escalated the encounter and used unjustified deadly force against Harris despite him not posing an immediate threat to anyone’s safety.

At the time of the shooting, sheriff’s officials said a deputy arrived at the location and learned Harris was armed with a firearm and had threatened family members.

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“When the deputy entered the residence, he found Harris armed with a handgun. Harris refused commands to drop the gun and threatened the deputy with the firearm,” sheriff’s officials said in a written statement at the time.

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A lethal force encounter occurred, and Harris was struck by gunfire. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

In information released by the Sheriff’s Department with the body camera footage, officials said the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division assumed the investigation and that the investigation has been provided to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office for review.

The Sheriff’s Department also said detectives learned during the subsequent investigation that before deputies arrived, Harris held the gun to a second victim’s head and pulled the trigger, but the weapon did not fire. Officials said Harris threatened to kill a first victim, and that both victims hid in a downstairs bedroom to separate themselves from Harris and call 911.

The Sheriff’s Department also said Harris’ handgun did not have a magazine inserted and that a loaded magazine was recovered in an upstairs bedroom.

The family obtained a court order related to the release of the body camera video after the county refused to make it available to the public, according to the advisory.

The investigation has been provided to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office for review, according to information released by the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information regarding the case was urged to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904.

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