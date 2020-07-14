UPDATE: Missing man found near Deep Creek Spillway

UPDATE – Family confirmed Jesus was located at about noon today near the Deep Creek spillway. He was reportedly disoriented and had no shoes. His dog was also with him and safe.

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Hesperia man who went for a hike to the Deep Creek hot springs on Saturday hasn’t returned home and his family is very concerned.

Jesus “Moose” Morales, 54, along with his small dog and another friend left home to go on a hike on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

According to his sister-in-law Michele Morales, Jesus and his friend became separated after Jesus stepped away to use the restroom and never returned.

“My brother in law never stays out this long, he has no food and water with him that would last 3 days and no phone and is disabled,” stated Michele. “We know him and he wouldn’t stay out this long.”

Michele said Jesus suffered a traumatic brain injury from a car accident that left him in a coma for several months. Jesus is 5’3″, 130 lbs., and was wearing brown camo pants and shirt. His hair is cut short but still has a long beard.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Lora Way told VVNG Jesus was initially believed to be missing but it was later determined that he is voluntarily missing. Lora said his “friend” told him it was time to leave and he refused to leave. “His choice to remain made him a “voluntary” missing, stated Way.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station and reference report # VVR2001982 at 760-552-6800.

