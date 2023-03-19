Family asking for public’s help in finding a man last seen in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The family of a 47-year-old man missing for nearly 5 months is asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Hector Rosalio Soto Quintero spoke with his ex-wife Monica, who lives back in Mexico on September 30, 2022. Monica told VVNG at the time he was living in a small trailer on the outskirts of Phelan and worked at a warehouse.

Monica and Hector have a son together that recently turned 18 years old. Monica said he was heartbroken after not receiving a call from his dad who used to call regularly before he disappeared.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake confirmed a missing persons report was filed with the Victorville Police Station. Blake said the reporting party did not know where Hector lived other than somewhere in Phelan.

“According to the deputy’s report, the reporting party did not suspect anything suspicious, there were no medical or mental health concerns. Deputies were unable to locate an address for Hector. Hector’s information was entered into the Missing Person’s database,” stated Blake.

Monica said this is not like Hector, it’s been way too long since he’s contacted his family and his son is waiting for him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact his family at (928)331-8139 or the station at 760-241-2911 and reference case #172212447.

Become a VVNG Member today! Join our newly launched community platform HERE or Visit My.VVNG.com



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.