Family and friends searching for 36-year-old Victorville man missing for several days

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Family and friends are desperate to find a 36-year-old Victorville man that’s been missing now for several days.

Hugo Oliver Santamaria was last heard from on Friday, December 2, 2022, at about 10:00 am, when he called his mom to say he was planning on going on a hike to either Deep Creek Hot Springs or the Land of Medicine Budha in Soquel, CA.

Hugo is a well-known stylist at Mirror Mirror Hair Studio, where he’s worked for the past two years. His boss Robyn Linares told VVNG that Hugo is always very communicative even if he was going to be two minutes late.

Hugo hasn’t shown up for work in five days and has no communication with family or friends. Robyn said his clients showed up at the salon but Hugo never did. “He is very responsible with his job and all of us are very close at where we work,” stated Robyn.

Hugo is approximatelyt 5’1″, 160 lbs., brown eyes, with curly pink and green hair. He is believed to be driving his white Nissan Murano SUV with CA plate #6TFA280.

According to friends, Hugo’s family has already filed a missing person report and they were informed by the police department that because he’s an adult they don’t considered that to be critical.

As of Tuesday evening, Hugo’s phone remains off and his vehicle has still not been located.

Anyone with information or possible sighting is asked to call 760-646-6691 or 760-946-3999.

