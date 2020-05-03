Face covering now required to shop at Costco and senior hour extended to 5 days a week

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Costco announced that beginning May 4th members/employees will be required to wear a face-covering, the senior special operating hour is now available five days a week, and most locations will return to regular (pre-COVID-19) operating hours.

“To protect our members and employees, all Costco members and guests must wear a face covering that covers their mouth and nose at all times while at Costco,” stated Costco officials.

The requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to individuals who are unable to wear a face-covering due to a medical condition.

“The use of a face-covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises,” stated a Costsco news release.

Special Operating Hours for Members Ages 60 or Older

Effective Monday, May 4, Costco warehouses will open from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Monday through Friday for members ages 60 and older, and people with disabilities.

Only members who meet this criteria will be able to shop during these hours. Guests will not be admitted. The pharmacy will be open, but the Costco Food Court will be closed during these hours. Find a Costco warehouse near you.

(Photo by LaRae Heimerl (Right) and Nance Mar via Facebook)

(Photo by GW Morgan via Facebook)

