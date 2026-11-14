FAA Issues Nationwide Ground Stop After Communications Outage Disrupts Flights

UNITED STATES (VVNG.com) – The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, halting departing flights across the country because of air traffic control communications problems.

The FAA said the ground stop was issued “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” according to the Associated Press. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the communications issue affected the 22 regional air traffic control centers responsible for directing aircraft between airports nationwide.

Flights already in the air were allowed to land, while aircraft on the ground were not permitted to take off. International flights were being handled on a case-by-case basis, according to Reuters.

The nationwide ground stop is considered rare. Reuters reported Friday’s halt was only the second nationwide stop of all departing flights since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The previous comparable ground stop occurred on Jan. 11, 2023, when the FAA paused domestic departures for less than two hours because of a failure in the NOTAM system, which provides safety information to pilots.

Locally, Ontario International Airport said it was aware of the FAA’s nationwide ground stop and was monitoring the situation.

“Ontario International Airport is aware of a nationwide ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) due to a communications issue. We are monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates as soon as they are available. Passengers are encouraged to check with their airlines for the latest flight information,” the airport said in a post on X.

In a follow-up post, the airport said flights already in the air were being cleared to land at ONT, but no new flights were taking off.

“During the FAA’s nationwide ground stop, flights in the air are being cleared to land at ONT. However, no new flights are taking off, with no official estimate for when that will change. Please check with your airline before heading to the airport,” Ontario International Airport said.

The airport also said its facilities remained open for passengers already waiting inside the terminal.

“For those waiting now at ONT during the FAA’s nationwide ground stop, please stay in touch with your airline for updates. Our facilities remain open and our Customer Experience team is in the terminals to provide whatever assistance we can,” the airport said.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, speaking from the White House, said there was no current indication the outage was caused by a malicious attack.

“There’s no indication that this was a nefarious attack against us. It’s just a telecommunications outage,” Mullin said, according to the Associated Press.

Mullin also sought to reassure travelers and families of passengers already in the air.

“Everybody’s safe. There’s no reason to be concerned about your loved ones if they’re flying,” Mullin said.

The FAA said technicians were investigating the issue. Officials had not immediately provided an estimate for when normal flight operations would resume.

The nationwide ground stop caused widespread delays and cancellations across the United States. The FAA advised travelers to check directly with their air carrier for flight-specific delay information.

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