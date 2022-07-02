Extra deputies on patrol through the 4th of July in Hesperia and Apple Valley

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) –This 4th of July holiday you can expect to see additional deputies patrolling in Hesperia and Apple Valley.

Deputies will be looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

According to AAA Southern California, more than five million Californians will travel over the 4th of July holiday. With most traveling by car, allow extra time to get to your destination.

In 2020, nearly 500 people were killed in crashes throughout the country during the Fourth of July weekend. Of those deadly crashes, 41% involved alcohol.

“If you plan on drinking this weekend, plan on a safe and sober ride home. Think of your loved ones, friends, and family before thinking about driving after you’ve had a few drinks,” stated the station in a press release.

While some festivities may include alcohol, driving under the influence also includes impairment from prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, and marijuana. Do your research and be informed about how certain drugs may affect your driving ability.

If you are hosting friends and family for barbecues and watching fireworks shows, offer nonalcoholic drinks for designated sober drivers and monitor who is drinking. If you see people leaving who have been drinking, offer to have them stay the night or make arrangements for them to take a sober ride home.

If you see someone who appears impaired or driving recklessly, call 9-1-1.

