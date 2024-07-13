Exterior Fire Damages Apartment Building in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) –Just after 3:00 pm, on Friday, July 12, 2024, San Bernardino County Fire received reports of a possible structure fire in the area of Sixth Avenue and Olive Street in the City of Hesperia.

Initial reports indicated that exterior brush and fencing were on fire with a potential extension to a nearby building.

Medic Engine 304 arrived to find an exterior brush fire had extended into a single-story multi-unit apartment complex. Firefighters quickly deployed hose lines, knocked down the exterior fire, and moved into the building to check for extension.

Upon entry, crews discovered only minor extension within the garage portion of an apartment. Truck crews checked for further extension and assisted with overhaul operations to the burnt eaves.

The fire was ultimately declared out within about 15 minutes. Crews remained on scene for about an hour for overhaul and cleanup. The Red Cross was requested to assist the occupants of the involved unit.

San Bernardino County Fire responded with three engines, one truck, and one battalion chief, totaling 15 personnel. Victorville City Fire assisted with one engine. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.