Exquadrum-Dynetics Achieve Successful Final Full-scale OpFires Rocket Test in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. — Exquadrum-Dynetics in Adelanto successfully completed its second and final hot-fire test of the revolutionary new rocket being developed to accomplish the DARPA Operational Fires (OpFires) advanced hypersonic weapon system mission objectives.

The technology maturation event demonstrated Exquadrum’s innovative rocket propulsion system at full-scale and for full-duration at the company’s FORGE Rocket Test Facility at the Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville, California.

This test is the culmination of Phase 2 of the company’s $15.1M prime contract, which was awarded to Exquadrum in September 2018. The team of Exquadrum and Dynetics, of Huntsville, Alabama, worked jointly to develop the second stage of the OpFires weapon system.

“Exquadrum and our partner, Dynetics, are grateful to DARPA for providing us the opportunity to take a highly innovative propulsion technology from idea to full-scale with many of the key components in their flight-like configuration,” said Kevin E. Mahaffy, Chief Executive Officer of Exquadrum. “This technology is now ready to transition to a host of advanced flight applications from hypersonics to traditional rocket booster systems.”

The full-scale, full-duration test program demonstrated all critical aspects of Exquadrum’s new rocket technology and provided key engineering data for future designs.

Exquadrum’s unique liquid augmented solid motor has a wide range of throttleabilty and energy management capability, which proved ideal for the OpFires mission objectives.

These same rocket characteristics are beneficial for a variety of hypersonic weapons, missile defense, and space lift applications.

“This intensive nineteen-month development program has resulted in a detailed propulsion system design with the demonstrated experimental results, proving this innovative technology can meet hypersonic weapons system requirements. We are looking ahead to applying this technology to both space and weapon systems,” said Kim Doering, Dynetics Vice President of Space Systems.

Exquadrum and Dynetics mature rocket technology for hypersonic weapons booster system. (Exquadrum, Inc.)

Both companies have previously supported DARPA on technology advancement projects. Exquadrum was a prime on the Force Application and Launch from Continental U.S. (FALCON) program. Dynetics was selected as the final performer for Gremlins, an aerial launch and recovery of low-cost, reusable unmanned aerial systems (UAS) demonstration program. Additionally, Dynetics is a prime contractor for the Mobile Force Protection program.

