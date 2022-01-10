Explosive device on Highway 18 in Victorville unfounded

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials confirmed no explosive device was located after a suspicious appliance prompted a hard road closure of Highway 18 on Sunday.

It happened at about 1:00 pm, on January 9, 2022, along the 15900 block of Stoddard Wells Road.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG a passerby reported some type of pressure cooker type of appliance near the intersection of Highway 18.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Rodriguez said Sheriff’s Bomb & Arson Team would respond and determine as to whether or not it was an explosive device.

Rodriguez confirmed no explosive device was located. “Seems someone lost the appliance, perhaps out of their vehicle, or it was just left there,” stated Rodriguez.

Highway 18 was closed between Apple Valley Road and Hesperia Road for a couple of hours until it was determined safe to reopen.

