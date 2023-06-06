Explosive device found during felony traffic stop on the 15 freeway in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 47-year-old South Gate man was arrested after an explosive device was found in his vehicle during a felony traffic stop on the I-15 freeway in Victorville.

On Wednesday, June 1, 2023, at 12:50 p.m., Deputy V. Stone and Deputy E. Rivera stopped a green Honda Accord traveling in the southbound lanes of the I-15, for expired registration.

The driver of the vehicle, Luis Crespo, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant out of Los Angeles County.

During a vehicle search, deputies located an explosive device in the center console, officials said.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Arson and Bomb Division responded to the location and took possession of the device. The device contained a total of 200,000mg of explosive powder.”

Luis Crespo, who is a convicted felon, was arrested without incident and booked at High Desert Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy V. Stone, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

