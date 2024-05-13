Experience Polynesian Culture at Mayjah Vibes 2024 in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — This year marks another exciting chapter in the celebration of Polynesian culture as the Mayjah Vibes festival returns to the Adelanto Plaza and Event Center on May 18th, 2024.

The festival, inspired by the rich cultural heritage of the Pacific Islands, promises a day filled with engaging music, art, and heritage.

Stellar Lineup Showcasing Polynesian Talent

At the heart of Mayjah Vibes 2024 is a lineup consisting of revered Polynesian artists and figures. Attendees will have the pleasure of witnessing live performances from artists like J Boog, a two-time Grammy-nominated artist known for his reggae influence, and Fiji, an island reggae legend, known for his captivating voice and lyrics. The festival will also feature L.A.B, a band acclaimed in New Zealand for their unique blend of reggae and electronic rock.

Adding to this extraordinary roster, wrestling legend Rikishi Fatu and former NFL player Domata Peko are set to be honored with the Mayjah Vibes 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award. Their contributions to entertainment and sports are widely recognized, and the festival serves as a perfect platform to celebrate their achievements.

Introducing Mayjah Mana Wrestling

This year’s festival introduces an exciting new feature: Mayjah Mana Wrestling. Spearheaded by Rikishi, a renowned figure in the world wrestling arena, this event will blend Polynesian cultural elements with the thrill of professional wrestling. Prominent wrestlers, including The Tonga Twins and AJ Mana, will take center stage, promising an action-packed showcase that is sure to captivate attendees.

A Family-Friendly Event with Diverse Ticket Options

Mayjah Vibes 2024 is designed to accommodate families, with a variety of ticket options suitable for every kind of fan. Whether opting for general admission, reserved seating near the field, or exclusive field access tickets that provide a closer experience to the performance stages, there’s something for everyone. The festival emphasizes a family-friendly atmosphere with free entry for children 10 and under, ensuring that it is accessible for attendees of all ages.

Background of Mayjah Vibes

Mayjah Vibes is the brainchild of Gabriel Reyes, the mayor of Adelanto, and his wife Charity Reyes. Drawing inspiration from their Samoan roots and time spent in Hawaii, the couple envisioned the festival as a platform to promote and celebrate the diverse cultures of the Pacific Islands.

As the festival date approaches, Mayjah Vibes 2024 stands as a beacon of cultural pride and entertainment. It offers a unique opportunity for festival-goers to indulge in the vibrant rhythms and rich traditions of the Polynesian islands, making it a must-attend event for admirers of music, art, and cultural diversity.

Link to tickets: http://www.mayjahvibes.com





