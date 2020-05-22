Excessive Heat Watch for the Victor Valley Monday – Friday

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The US National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for all desert areas Monday-Friday of next week.

According to the agency, the Victor Valley should expect triple digit temperatures up to 106 F, with the hottest days being Tuesday – Thursday. Temperatures in the Colorado Desert (including the Coachella Valley) will reach 110 F.

Helpful tips courtesy of the NWS:

Never leave kids of pets unattended in vehicles. Look before you lock!

Avoid streunous activity during hottest part of the day.

Avoid consumption of alcohol and caffeine, but drink extra water.

Keep pets indoors or provide plenty of shade and water.

Wear lightweight, lightcolored and loose clothing.

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for sensitive groups and those working or participating in outdoor activies.

Weather in the Victor Valley for the Memorial Day Holiday will be warm with mostly sunny conditions. Saturday will be the nicest day with a high of 80 F as temperatures gradually increse with a high of 88 F by Sunday, and 92 F by Monday.

On Friday, May 22, 2020, gusty west winds are expected in the mountains and deserts, with peak gusts of 35-45 mph, possibly higher in wind prone locations.

