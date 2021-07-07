All News
Excessive heat warning for the Victor Valley through Monday
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — High-pressure building over California has prompted the US National Weather Service to issue an Excessive Heat Warning in effect from Wednesday – Monday of next week.
According to the NWS, the High Desert could see the highest temps so far this year, with highs 105-115 F this weekend.
The NWS said coastal areas will remain rather mild, but the mountains and lower deserts will remain under an Excessive Heat Watch for Saturday-Sunday. Moisture may moderate temperatures somewhat, but excessive heat potential will be high nonetheless.
Reconsider outdoor activities (especially hiking), stay hydrated, and avoid walking pets on hot asphalt!
