Excessive heat warning for the Victor Valley through Monday

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — High-pressure building over California has prompted the US National Weather Service to issue an Excessive Heat Warning in effect from Wednesday – Monday of next week.

According to the NWS, the High Desert could see the highest temps so far this year, with highs 105-115 F this weekend.

The NWS said coastal areas will remain rather mild, but the mountains and lower deserts will remain under an Excessive Heat Watch for Saturday-Sunday. Moisture may moderate temperatures somewhat, but excessive heat potential will be high nonetheless.

Reconsider outdoor activities (especially hiking), stay hydrated, and avoid walking pets on hot asphalt!

