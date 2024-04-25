 
All NewsFeaturedVictorville News

Excelsior Charter Schools Teacher Arrested in Victorville; Police Seek Additional Victims

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupApril 24, 2024 | 5:30 pmLast Updated: April 24, 2024 | 5:52 pm
Brett David Dah, VICTORVILLE, TERACHER ARESTED

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Investigators are searching for additional victims after a teacher at Excelsior Charter Schools in Victorville was arrested on multiple charges including meeting a 16-year-old girl for Lewd Purpose, officials said.

On Wednesday, April 24, 2024, detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Investigations Division – Crimes Against Children Detail continued an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct with a minor by a teacher at Excelsior Charter Schools.

Detectives identified Excelsior Charter Schools teacher, Brett Dahl as the suspect.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Dahl was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto for violation of PC 288.3(a) Contacting a Minor to Commit a Felony, PC 288.4(b) Meeting with Minor for Lewd Purpose, PC 273a(a) Child Endangerment, and PC 278 Child Abduction, in lieu of $60,000 bail.

According to Dahl’s public profile, he has been a teacher at Excelsior since 2007.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Jason Desario of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 890-4904.

More Local News

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.   


To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupApril 24, 2024 | 5:30 pmLast Updated: April 24, 2024 | 5:52 pm

More Local News

Deputies Investigating Shooting on Beekley Road in Phelan

Deputies Investigating Shooting on Beekley Road in Phelan

April 24, 2024
fatal crash vehicle into back of semi on nisqualli road in victorville

Victorville woman killed after crashing into back of a semi on Nisqualli Road

April 24, 2024

Vallarta Supermarkets Partners with DoorDash to Offer On-Demand Grocery Delivery

April 23, 2024
Oak Hills High School is still on Lockdown, Code Red, teachers have barricaded the doors.

Loaded Firearm Found; Lockdown at Oak Hills High School Lifted After Arrest

April 23, 2024
Back to top button