Excelsior Charter Schools Teacher Arrested in Victorville; Police Seek Additional Victims

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Investigators are searching for additional victims after a teacher at Excelsior Charter Schools in Victorville was arrested on multiple charges including meeting a 16-year-old girl for Lewd Purpose, officials said.

On Wednesday, April 24, 2024, detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Investigations Division – Crimes Against Children Detail continued an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct with a minor by a teacher at Excelsior Charter Schools.

Detectives identified Excelsior Charter Schools teacher, Brett Dahl as the suspect.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Dahl was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto for violation of PC 288.3(a) Contacting a Minor to Commit a Felony, PC 288.4(b) Meeting with Minor for Lewd Purpose, PC 273a(a) Child Endangerment, and PC 278 Child Abduction, in lieu of $60,000 bail.

According to Dahl’s public profile, he has been a teacher at Excelsior since 2007.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Jason Desario of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 890-4904.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.





