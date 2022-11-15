Ex-husband of missing Simi Valley woman arrested in Victorville after her remains were found in Antelope Valley

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The ex-husband of a missing Simi Valley woman was arrested at his parent’s house in Victorville after her remains were found in Antelope Valley.

It began when the Simi Valley Police Department received a 9-1-1 call from Emily Castillo, a Simi Valley resident, on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 8:31 pm, the Simi Valley Police Department reported.

“Emily stated she arrived home at her Wood Ranch area apartment and found evidence that a struggle occurred inside. Her sister, Rachel Castillo (25 years), who resides with Emily, was missing. Rachel’s personal belongings, including her cell phone, car keys, and vehicle, were still at the location,” according to authorities.



After a preliminary investigation at the apartment, officers suspected that a crime involving serious injury occurred based on the evidence they located.

A missing person report was filed into the Missing Persons System, and the SVPD Detective Bureau responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

On November 13, 2022, Detectives located the human remains of an adult female in a remote location within the Antelope Valley.

The Detectives, along with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains as Rachel Castillo, police said.



“The primary suspect in this case, is Rachel’s ex-husband, 25-year-old, City of Hawthorne resident, Zarbab Ali. Mr. Ali was arrested, this afternoon at his parent’s home in Victorville, in connection to Rachel’s homicide,” authorities said.

According to public court records, Ali is facing charges of felony murder and is being held in lieu of a $510,000 bail. His next court appearance is set for November 15, 2022, at 1:30 P.M., at the Ventura County Superior Court.

Authorities say the investigation rapidly evolved over the past few days, and they will withhold some information due to legal and investigative reasons.

The Simi Valley Police Department will release additional details related to this case when it is available.

