Evacuation Orders Lifted as Firefighters Contain 30% of Pole Fire in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighting efforts have led to the lifting of evacuation orders prompted by the Pole Fire near Apple Valley.

The fire, which began on July 30, 2024, in the Marianna hills near Central Road and Roundup Way, has now been contained to 30%, officials report.

Initially reported in the late afternoon, the wind-driven fire expanded rapidly from a few acres to over 350 acres by the evening. The evacuation zone extended from Central Avenue to Cerra Vista Street, as authorities aimed to ensure public safety.

Though some outbuildings were damaged, no major structures have been lost, and there have been no reported injuries among civilians or firefighters.

Apple Valley Fire Protection District (AVFPD) officials stated that firefighting operations would continue in the area for the next few days to ensure thorough containment.

Southern California Edison (SCE) de-energizing poles in the area south of Roundup Way causing several residents to lose power. As of late last night SCE had restored power. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Residents are advised to remain cautious while driving, as personnel and firefighting equipment will be active in the area.

