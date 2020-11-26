Enter Valley Hi Toyota’s Used Car Giveaway the easy way

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Valley Hi Toyota just announced an additional 10 finalists for Used Car giveaway 20 and that this year’s lucky winner will be selected before Christmas.

Previous contests included a comment on the post, sharing a photo, and a dancing video. People also nominated Veterans to become finalists as well.

“We usually end up with 25 finalists in the end,” said Brian Ortega, Creative Director at Valley Hi Toyota. “Usually it is a social media-heavy contest, but this round we are opening it up to everyone, even those without social media.”

Finalists will be randomly selected from a form you can fill out on the Valley Hi Toyota website at https://www.valleyhitoyota.com/winacar. Be sure to Like and Follow Valley Hi Toyota on social media for information and other giveaways.

Toyotathon is going on at and has Black Friday specials on new Toyotas and Used cars.

