Encore Student comes forward after police investigate fake social media account

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A student who made a fake social media account came forward after something he posted caused the school to be placed on alert.

Staff at Encore Junior High School for the Arts, located at 16955 Lemon St in Hesperia, became aware of a social media post that stated the ‘”A”-building will be stormed tomorrow, January 6, 2023,’ prompting the school to issue a notice to students, parents, and staff.

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, we are coordinating with the Hesperia Police Department to ensure a safe campus,” the notice read.

The school said they were planning to implement additional safety measures to monitor the campus, “including surveillance cameras and additional personnel,” the school said.

A couple of hours after the initial notice, a follow-up notice was issued that stated with the help of Encore Management and the Hesperia Police Department, the student responsible for the social media post came forward.

“The student stated that they made the account as a “parody conspiracy theory account,” and thought it would be funny to make jokes in light of less-than-credible conspiracy theories from a specific website,” the school management said.

Local resident Kaylee, told VVNG that her brother attends the school and it’s always frightening for her family when she hears about someone playing on tragedies.

“I saw the post from their school’s Instagram, it is stressful to my mom seeing as my brother attends this school because the school receives many shooting threats and she doesn’t feel like he’s safe at school,” she told Victor Valley News.

Despite the student’s attempts to be “funny,” the school said they take the matter seriously, and will be following up with all students concerned in the morning.

If any questions or concerns, parents can contact at 760-956-3256, or email tips@encorehighschool.com

