Encore High School in Hesperia cancels classes June 7th due to a threat investigation

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A threat of violence against Encore Junior & Senior High School For the Arts in Hesperia has prompted officials to cancel classes on June 7, 2022.

The announcement was made Monday night via social media.

Officials released the following statement:

Earlier this evening, we received a threat of violence against our school. Out of an abundance of caution, we are canceling classes for Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Students and staff will not be permitted to enter campus. We have notified local law enforcement and are cooperating in this investigation. -Encore

Parents with concerns or information are asked to email tips@encorehighschool.com or call 760-956-2632 ext. 0.

School officials did not share any details about the type of threat that was received. This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

