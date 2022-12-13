Encore art school presents Pixar Playhouse First Annual Free “Kids Camp” in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Encore Junior & Senior High School for the Arts in Hesperia presents the first annual Pixar Playhouse-themed “Kids Camp” free after-school program.

The weekly performing and visual arts after-school program is designed for children in grades 3-6 from the community.

“Join us once or twice a week for a fun-filled evening of cooking, singing, dancing, playing instruments, performing on stage, making art or costume pieces, filming, or taking pictures,” the school’s website stated.

“The emotions from the Pixar movie, Inside Out will be in control of the entire show and will make the transitions in between the performance numbers,” the event flyer read. “Each performance number is based on a Pixar movie.

Non-performing classes will learn through interactive projects centered around Pixar movie themes with the goal of being incorporated as a part of the final performance.

Students may choose to take 1 class and attend 1 day a week, or they can take two classes and attend twice a week. A one-hour class is held on Tuesday and Wednesday from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm from January 9- March 7, 2023, at the Encore campus located at 16955 Lemon Street, Hesperia, Ca 92345.

The big show date will be on March 10, 2023, when all their fun-filled learning will be on full display.

Do you have a student between grades 3 – 6 that may be interested in Circus, Dances, Costume Design, Media/Film, Photo, Instrumental Music, Vocal/Choir, Culinary, or Art? Then this camp is for them!

Sign up today by selecting the link or scanning the QR code.

If you have any questions, contact Ms. Ashlin, the Assistant Dean of Activities & Enrollment at abarkdull@encorehighschool.com or https://form.jotform.com/223356566560056

