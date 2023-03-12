15 freeway
Emergency work from traffic accident caused delays on the NB I-15 freeway
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An early Sunday morning traffic accident on the northbound I-15 freeway prompted lane closures for emergency repairs.
At about 3:00 am, on March 12, 2023, a tractor-trailer collided with a yellow barrel, which is filled with sand just north of Ranchero Road.
Debris and sand scattered across all lanes of the freeway resulting in a temporary hard closure of the northbound I-15 for approximately an hour. The NB I-15 Ranchero Road onramp was also shut down.
California Highway Patrol along with CalTrans moved quickly to reopen two of the main line lanes but the bypass lanes remained closed.
The emergency closure at Ranchero Road is expected to last until at least 8:00 pm, per CHP incident logs.
Motorists coming up the hill will experience significant traffic just after Highway 138 in the Cajon Pass on Saturday afternoon. Mariposa Road and back onto the I-15 at Joshua Street is open as an alternate route, however, there is also a bit of a backup.
Become a VVNG Member today! Join our newly launched community platform HERE or Visit My.VVNG.com
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Latest News
Emergency work from traffic accident caused delays on the NB I-15 freeway
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An early Sunday morning traffic accident on the northbound I-15 freeway prompted lane closures for emergency...
One person airlifted after Saturday morning crash at Phelan and Sheep Creek Roads
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was airlifted and two others were transported to a local hospital after a Saturday...
Las Vegas man driving a stolen vehicle arrested after a pursuit in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 33-year-old man from Las Vegas driving a stolen vehicle was arrested after leading police in...
Multi-vehicle crash near Oak Hill Rd causes delays on SB I-15 freeway and Mariposa Rd
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Motorists traveling down the hill on Thursday morning experienced significant delays due to a multi-vehicle traffic...
Felon released on bail after police find him with a gun and drugs in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 38-year-old convicted felon arrested after he was found to be in possession of a firearm...
Trending
-
All News1 week ago
Donations needed for stranded San Bernardino Mountain residents
-
All News1 week ago
Loss prevention agent punched during a robbery at Home Depot in Victorville
-
All News1 week ago
Apple Valley PD asks for public’s help in finding a “critical” missing man
-
All News1 week ago
15 freeway emergency lane closures in Hesperia result in gridlock traffic on Thursday
-
All News1 week ago
San Bernardino National Forest Temporarily Closing for Public Safety
-
All News1 week ago
Valley Hi Toyota’s Used Car Giveaway winner announced
-
All News1 week ago
15-year-old taken into custody at school after strong-arm robbery in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Illegal street racing in Victorville turns into a pursuit before ending with a crash