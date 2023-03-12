Emergency work from traffic accident caused delays on the NB I-15 freeway

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An early Sunday morning traffic accident on the northbound I-15 freeway prompted lane closures for emergency repairs.

At about 3:00 am, on March 12, 2023, a tractor-trailer collided with a yellow barrel, which is filled with sand just north of Ranchero Road.

Debris and sand scattered across all lanes of the freeway resulting in a temporary hard closure of the northbound I-15 for approximately an hour. The NB I-15 Ranchero Road onramp was also shut down.

California Highway Patrol along with CalTrans moved quickly to reopen two of the main line lanes but the bypass lanes remained closed.

The emergency closure at Ranchero Road is expected to last until at least 8:00 pm, per CHP incident logs.

Motorists coming up the hill will experience significant traffic just after Highway 138 in the Cajon Pass on Saturday afternoon. Mariposa Road and back onto the I-15 at Joshua Street is open as an alternate route, however, there is also a bit of a backup.

