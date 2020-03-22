Emergency food boxes delivered to seniors in the Victor Valley

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Victor Valley Community Services Council, High Desert Second Chance, and Samaritan’s Helping Hand are teaming up and delivering emergency food boxes to seniors in need.

Seniors are amongst the most vulnerable and are at higher risk of severe illness when it comes to COVID-19. Often times they are unable to cope with the inaccessibility to shop for the basic necessities, now more than ever before.

Volunteers are collaborating with the local food banks and delivering groceries to seniors who are unable to leave their homes or are too weak to stand in a long line.

For more information or to schedule a pickup call Victor Valley Community Services Council at (760) 243-9646 or High Desert Second Chance at (442) 267-4444.

Volunteers are needed for several roles, if you would like to help please call the main office Monday – Thursday at 760-243-9646.

