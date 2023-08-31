Elote man robbed at gunpoint on Begonia Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A street vendor more commonly known as an ‘elote man’ was robbed at gunpoint near the Aspire of the High Desert Apartments in Victorville.

It happened on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at about 7:45 p.m., in the 14400 block of Begonia Road, near El Evado Road.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman told VVNG the male victim was selling “elotes and chicharrónes” on the north side of the apartment complex when a black male suspect approached him.

“The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded cash from the victim. The victim complied and the suspect fled,” stated Rodriguez. “The victim was uninjured.”

Rodriguez said no arrest has been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

