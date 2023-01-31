All News
Elderly woman’s front door kicked-in during a residential burglary in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) –An elderly woman’s front door was kicked in during an attempted residential burglary in Victorville.
It happened on Friday, January 27, 2023, at approximately 11:23 a.m., in the 13000 block of Arthur Drive.
Sheriff’s officials said the homeowner, a 71-year-old female, was alerted by a loud bang from the front of her house.
“She looked and saw a man had kicked-in her front door. The suspect immediately left and fled the area in a burgundy or dark grey sedan. The suspect was wearing a pink face mask and a gray hooded sweatshirt,” stated sheriff’s officials.
Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact Deputy Syphax with the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Anonymous tips can be submitted to We-Tip at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.
A residential robbery is particularly frightening because it violates our private space where we feel safe. Typically, residential burglars work during the day when they expect a residence to be unoccupied. If you hear a knock at the door, call out letting strangers know you are home. Make sure all your doors and windows are secured. Remember, run away-know the best exit routes of your home. If you can’t run away, hide and stay quiet. Getting into a physical confrontation is a last resort. Call or text 9-1-1 immediately.*Victorville police department
