Elderly woman slapped and prevented from calling 911, Victorville man arrested

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 65-year-old Victorville man was arrested after slapping and keeping an elderly woman from calling 911 for help.

It happened on May 16, 2022, at about 6:45 am, in the 16000 block of Lacy Street in Victorville.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies responded for a priority welfare check and upon arrival, they made contact with the 81-year-old victim. The victim had minor injuries and she reported the suspect Mark Greenard, slapped her, physically restrained her, and prevented her from calling 911.

Greenard was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for harm to an elder, damage to a communications device with intent to prevent help, and false imprisonment.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.