Elderly woman arrested after leading police on a pursuit in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 70-year-old woman was arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit Tuesday morning in Apple Valley.

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, deputies with the Apple Valley Police Department were dispatched to a report of a reckless driver in the 17000 block of State Highway 18.

Deputy Ramires located the vehicle near Apple Valley Road and Quantico Road and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver, later identified as Martha Hernandez, failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued.

According to a news release, “Hernandez led deputies on a 4-mile pursuit, where she drove recklessly through the town of Apple Valley and the city of Victorville. The pursuit ended near Green Tree Boulevard and Seventh Street, where Hernandez was taken into custody with the assistance of deputies from the Victorville Police Department. “

Hernandez was booked at the High Desert Detention Center for evading a Peace Officer with disregard for public safety. She is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Ramires at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.