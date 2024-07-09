Elderly Woman and Dog Receive Help During Heatwave in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — As temperatures soared in Victorville, emergency responders came to the aid of an elderly woman and her dog, illustrating the importance of heat safety.

On Monday, July 8, 2024, at approximately 3:00 pm, emergency personnel were dispatched to a parking lot at the northeast corner of Bear Valley and Amethyst Road for an unknown medical aid.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez reported that an 86-year-old woman appeared to be experiencing a medical or heat-related issue and was unable to drive or care for herself or her dog.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, and her dog was taken by animal control.

The Victor Valley is currently under an Excessive Heat Warning, which will remain in effect until 9:00 pm on Friday.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), temperatures are expected to range between 106 to 114 degrees.

The NWS emphasizes that these temperatures can pose a significant threat to health and safety.

“Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events. A prolonged period of extreme temperatures will exacerbate impacts from the heat.” stated the NWS.

Amid soaring temperatures, San Bernardino County Health Officer Dr. Michael A. Sequeira emphasizes the importance of taking steps to keep cool and hydrated.

“Extreme heat can pose serious health risks,” said Sequeira “The elderly and people with chronic disease, especially involving the heart and lungs, have a much lower tolerance for the harmful effects of heat. It’s crucial to take preventive measures to protect yourself and your loved ones from heat-related illnesses.”

Tips for staying cool

• Stay in air-conditioned buildings. Find an air-conditioned cool location open to the public by visiting San Bernardino County Cool Places to Go or by dialing the United Way’s toll-free resource telephone line at 2-1-1. Seniors can also take advantage of the Senior Information and Assistance Hotline at 1-800-510-2020.

• Do not rely on a fan as a primary cooling device.

• Limit outdoor activity, especially midday when it is the hottest part of the day. Avoid direct sunlight and stay in shaded areas when possible.

• Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

• Take cool showers or baths to lower body temperature.

• Check on at-risk friends, family and neighbors at least twice a day.

• Never leave infants or children, or pets in a parked car, even if the windows are open.

Stay hydrated

• Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until thirst sets in.

• Consume two to four cups of water every hour while working outside.

• Avoid liquids containing high amounts of sugar, caffeine and alcohol.

• Make sure family, friends and neighbors are drinking enough water.

For Pets

Pets are vulnerable to high temperatures too but are unable to vocalize their distress. Some signs of heat distress in pets can include heavy panting, difficulty breathing, lethargy, excessive thirst and vomiting. Help prevent a heat emergency by taking these steps:

Provide extra water to your pets.

Bring pets inside during periods of extreme heat.

Ensure pets have plenty of shade if you decide to keep them outside. Remember, the shade pets enjoy in the morning will either change or diminish as the sun moves throughout the day and could potentially leave them unprotected.

Don’t force animals to exercise when it’s hot and humid. Take your pets for a walk early in the morning or late in the evening when temperatures are cooler.

Keep pets off sidewalks and hot asphalt to avoid paw burns. Never leave pets in a parked vehicle. Even in the shade with windows cracked, temperatures can reach over 120 degrees inside.

For more information on how to stay safe when experiencing extreme heat and to find cool places near you, visit prepare.sbcounty.gov. Stay informed, stay prepared and stay safe!





