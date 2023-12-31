Elderly Man With Dementia is Missing From Helendale: Public Assistance Sought

HELENDALE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 68-year-old David Kendall, a resident of Helendale, who has been reported missing.

Deputies were dispatched on December 29, 2023, following reports of his disappearance from his residence on Schooner Drive. Family members last sighted him at approximately 4:30 p.m. on the same day.

David Kendall, diagnosed with early-stage dementia, is a familiar figure in the Silver Lakes community but is not accustomed to venturing beyond the High Desert area.

Described as 5’7” tall and weighing 155 pounds, he has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen clad in a distinctive black and gray two-toned jacket, alongside blue jeans and black boots. I

t is noted that David habitually takes walks around the Silver Lakes vicinity, often frequenting the Mobil Market and the lake.

The authorities urge anyone with information on David Kendall’s whereabouts to come forward and assist in the search efforts, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

Anyone with information about David Kendall’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Victor Valley Station at (760) 552-6800 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.