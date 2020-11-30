All News
Elderly man on motor scooter struck and killed in Victorville hit-and-run crash
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 74-year-old elderly man on a motor scooter.
It happened on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at about 2:13 AM., along the 12900 block of Mariposa Road, just south of the Red Roof Inn.
Deputies from the Victorville Police Department and rescue personnel from the Victorville Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to reports of a motorcycle collision.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered the driver of a Wansen Motor scooter down at the location.
Officials said the driver had suffered major injuries and despite life-saving efforts by rescue personnel, was pronounced deceased on scene.
According to a sheriff’s news release, “evidence gathered at the site of the collision suggested there may have been another vehicle involved, possibly an older model-silver vehicle, which left the scene before first responders arrived.”
The identity of the deceased man will be released by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office pending family notification.
Officials said the cause of the collision is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy M. Lee or Deputy J. Mata at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
