Elderly man choked unconscious inside Shady Oasis Kampground in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies from the Victorville Police responded to the Shady Oasis after an elderly man was choked unconscious, officials said.

It happened on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at about 8:56 pm, along the 16500 block of Stoddard Wells Road.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG the 71-year old male victim witnessed the suspect driving at a high speed through the Shady Oasis Campground.

The victim went to speak to the male suspect about the rules of the campground and his speed and the suspect became angry.

“The suspect hit the victim several times and then choked him until he became unconscious and fell to the ground,” stated Rodriguez. “The suspect threatened to kill the victim before a witness came to the aid of the victim.”

The unidentified suspect fled the location before deputies could arrive. Rodriguez said the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment but had no update on his condition.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

(An aerial view of the Shady Oasis Kampground in Victorville — image: google maps)

