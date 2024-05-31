Elderly Hesperia Man Appears in Court for Attempted Murder Charges

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An elderly Hesperia man arrested for attempted murder earlier this week pleaded not guilty to his charges.

On Tuesday, May 28, 2024, deputies from the Hesperia Police Department responded to a reported fight on Sultana Street in Hesperia.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 1:04 p.m., resulted in significant injuries to the victim, who was subsequently transported to a trauma center in critical condition.

The suspect, Stanley Brabant, a 76-year-old resident of Hesperia, was arrested at the scene. Brabant has been booked into the West Valley Detention Center on charges of PC664/187(a) – Attempted Murder, with bail initially set at $1,000,000.00.

On May 30, 2024, Brabant appeared via video arraignment in a Rancho Cucamonga court. During the arraignment, he entered a not-guilty plea to the charges.

A pre-preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 4, 2024, at 8:30 AM in Department V9 at the Victorville Courthouse. Brabant has been ordered to appear at this hearing. In the meantime, his bail has been adjusted to $500,000.00, and he remains in custody.

An update on the condition of the victim was not available at the time of this article.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.





