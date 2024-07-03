Elderly Driver Accidentally Crashes into Mega Tom’s Burgers in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — In an unexpected accident on the evening of Tuesday, July 2, 2024, an elderly driver crashed into the dining room of Mega Tom’s Burgers in Apple Valley.

The incident occurred around 7:00 pm at the 20700 block of Bear Valley Road.

According to eyewitnesses, the elderly driver appeared disoriented and continued to press the accelerator even after crashing into the southeast corner of the restaurant. A quick-thinking female employee managed to turn off the engine and ensure the driver’s safety.

Fortunately, the accident did not result in any injuries. None of the patrons inside the restaurant nor the elderly driver were hurt. The driver later reported that he had no recollection of the crash.

In response to the accident, an inspector from the Town of Apple Valley arrived on the scene and declared the building unsafe for occupancy.

As a result, Mega Tom’s Burgers has been temporarily closed. Plans for repairs are already underway, and the restaurant will remain closed until the building is deemed safe once again by a follow-up inspection.





(Scroll Down To Comment)