El Dorado Fire started by smoke generating device used during gender reveal party

YUCAIPA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — CAL FIRE Law Enforcement has determined the El Dorado Fire, burning near Oak Glen in San Bernardino County, was caused by a smoke generating pyrotechnic device, used during a gender reveal party, officials said.

The fire began at 10:23 am on September 5, 2020, in the El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa and has grown to 7,050 acres and is only 5% contained.

The fire spread very quickly from the park to the north on to Yucaipa Ridge that separates Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls from the City of Yucaipa. Hundreds of people have been ordered to evacuate, however, no structures have been lost.

On Sunday, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an emergency proclamation for San Bernardino County due to the El Dorado Fire.

CAL FIRE reminds the public that with the dry conditions and critical fire weather, it doesn’t take much to start a wildfire. Those responsible for starting fires due to negligence or illegal activity can be held financially and criminally responsible.

CLOSURES AND EVACUATIONS (Holiday travelers, please note!)

ROAD CLOSURES



Highway 38 : Northbound Highway 38 is closed at Bryant Ave. and southbound Highway 38 is closed at the town of Angelus Oaks.

: Northbound Highway 38 is closed at Bryant Ave. and southbound Highway 38 is closed at the town of Angelus Oaks. Oak Glen Road: Closed at Pine Bench Rd on the east and Cherry Croft/Jefferson on the west.

EVACUATIONS



Evacuation Order: Oak Glen (partial, see road closures), Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls and North Bench Yucaipa (north of Carter St. to Highway 38 and both sides of Bryant St., east & west).

SAN BERNARDINO NATIONAL FORESTRECREATION CLOSURES



San Gorgonio Wilderness: The entire wilderness area is closed, in addition to all inbound trails and associated parking lots, roads and trailheads.

Other Trails: Big Falls, Oak Glen Divide, Wilson Creek and Santa Ana River Trail between the southern Forest boundary and Middle Control Road.

Picnic Areas: Falls and Thurman Flats

Camping: Thomas Hunting Grounds Yellow Post Sites

Roads: Thomas Hunting Grounds Road (1N12), Morton Springs Road (1S13) and Warm Springs Road (1S12)

