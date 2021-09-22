Eight arrested during Nocturnal Wonderland Festival in Devore

DEVORE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials said they arrested eight people six of them as a result of overdoses during the Nocturnal Wonderland Festival held at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in Devore.

Live Nation hosted the music festival held from September 17th to the 19th and the event drew in excess of 68,386 people over the duration, officials said.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department provided law enforcement service throughout the weekend

Concert attendees were able to camp at the park, Friday through Monday. It is estimated over 13,000 people camped at Glen Helen Regional Park during the festival.

According to a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s news release, “there were eight arrests in all, six of which were the result of the Overdose Response Team’s (ODRT) investigative efforts. A total of 14 deputy reports were taken (4-felonies, 4-misdemeanors, 3-medical related, 1-incident, and 2-lost property reports.) One subject was airlifted to a local hospital for medical treatment.”

Over the past several years, our county has experienced an opioid epidemic. Although this epidemic is being realized by the entire United States, we must concentrate on combating this problem within the communities we serve. Recently, drug traffickers have been producing counterfeit pharmaceuticals; creating pills which look like legally manufactured pharmaceutical drugs. These drugs contain unknown chemical compounds, including Fentanyl. This has caused a spike in overdoses, including those leading to death. The Sheriff’s Overdose Response Team is working with our federal partners to hold suppliers and dealers accountable for their actions. Message from Lieutenant Bryan Lane:

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.