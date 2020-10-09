All News
Edwards AFB Hybrid Air Show set to fly over the Victor Valley Saturday
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Edwards Air Force Base Hybrid Air Show is set to fly over the Victor Valley on Saturday, October 10th.
With the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, officials made the decision to shift the 2020 Aerospace Valley Air Show into a hybrid air show instead of hosting a traditional show.
Events will be live-streamed on https://avairshow.com/ and various social media platforms.
The next traditional airshow at Edwards is scheduled for October 15-16, 2022. The show will celebrate the 75th anniversary of supersonic flight, a historic event that took place in the Aerospace Valley on October 14, 1947, and put Edwards on the map as “the center of the aerospace testing universe.”
