Eco-Friendly Funeral Facility plans to open at Apple Valley Inn

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Town of Apple Valley Planning Commission during its Sept. 20 meeting will vote on whether to approve a conditional use permit for an eco-friendly funeral facility to open at 20601 Highway 18, Suite 112, at the historic Apple Valley Inn.

If approved, an existing 1,700-square-foot structure located on the southeast section of the developed 29-acre parcel will house the proposed use.

The floor plan for the funeral establishment shows a storage room, office space for the operator, an urn display room for guests, an identification and informal viewing room, and a body storage cooler, according to the submitted plans.

The applicant/owner, Shawn J. Lavalleur Adame, is a Certified Death Midwife, Funeral Celebrant, Ordained Minister, and Licensed Funeral Director with over 17 years of experience, and an advocate for Home Funeral and Green Burial practices.

According to her website, DIYDYING.com, The operation uses natural and eco-friendly products made in the United States such as urns caskets, and shrouds for clients to choose from.

A sketch of the floor plan. (Courtesy: Town of Apple Valley)

She guides families through the processes of preparing for one’s death, caring for the dying at home, and conducting a living wake or home funeral.

The storage room will hold equipment and supplies related to the proposed use, such as urns and boxed natural caskets. There is an informal viewing and identification room which allows a small number of individuals to say goodbye in a more intimate environment.

Shawn is committed to advocating for environmentally responsible burial practices and has served 3 terms as a Board Director for the Green Burial Council to further her commitment.

There will be no embalming or body preparation conducted at the location, but rather less invasive and more natural techniques such as cold storage, aromatherapy, essential oils, home viewings, and sponge-bathing.

Additionally, there will be no funeral services such as wakes, vigils, group services, etc. as those will be held off-site at a private or preferred location.

A transport service will be utilized for bodies going to and from the location.

The vote will take place at the next Town of Apple Valley’s Planning Commission meeting at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at 14955 Dale Evans Parkway in Apple Valley, California on Wednesday, September 20th.

