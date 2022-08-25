All News
Eastbound side of SR-138 in the Cajon Pass closed due to fatal crash
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The eastbound side of Highway 138 on the Phelan side is closed due to a fatal traffic accident investigation.
The crash was reported at 4:54 pm, on August 24, 2022, on State Route 138, approximately two miles from the I-15 freeway, near Lone Pine Canyon Road.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, an Oldsmobile and a truck collided and the truck overturned, leaving the occupant trapped inside. A white Ford Fiesta crashed with a Honda Accord, per the logs.
San Bernardino County Fire arrived on scene and pronounced one person deceased and advised one other person had critical injuries. At least two ground ambulances responded to the incident. The fire department advised they would return later to complete the extrication.
CHP requested CalTrans to shut down SR 138 at the I-15 freeway and westbound traffic is being turned back around. Lone Pine Canyon Road at Hess Road.
The San Bernardino County Coroner has been advised to respond to the scene. This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
