Eastbound Lanes of Bear Valley Rd Closed at Balsam Rd Due to Motorcycle Accident

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The eastbound lanes of Bear Valley Road at Balsam Road are currently closed as authorities investigate a motorcycle accident that occurred Friday morning.

The crash happened around 8:26 AM on May 24, 2024, in the 16800 block of Bear Valley Road, near the driveway between the Rosa Maria’s Mexican Food restaurant and Heartfelt Daycare.

The motorcycle rider sustained significant injuries and was initially transported by ground ambulance to a nearby landing zone. He was then airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, at about 9:30 am. As of now, there is no update on his condition.

According to witnesses, the rider swerved to avoid hitting a pickup truck and collided with a mailbox causing him to be ejected from the bike.

While the eastbound lanes remain closed for the ongoing investigation, westbound lanes are open, allowing some traffic to flow through the area. Authorities have not provided an estimate on how long the eastbound lanes will remain closed.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes and exercise caution while traveling in the vicinity. The investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as they become available.





