Earthquakes reported in Fontana and Running Springs

FONTANA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two small earthquakes reported early this morning have left many residents feeling on edge.

On July 3, 2021, at 1:22 am, a magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported in Fontana. The quake was felt strongest by people in neighboring cities like Rialto, Upland, and Rancho Cucamonga.

At 2:47 am, a magnitude 3.0 quake was reported three miles from the mountain community of Running Springs and 5 miles from Lake Arrowhead. According to the USGS, a series of small aftershocks were recorded in Running Springs.

