Earthquake Reported 2 Miles From Big Bear Overnight

BIG BEAR, Calif. – In the late hours of November 27, 2023, some residents of Big Bear were abruptly awakened by a magnitude 3.5 earthquake that struck just 2.6 miles northeast of the city. The temblor, which occurred at 11:59 p.m., lightly rattled the area and was recorded to have a depth of approximately 5 miles, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake, although relatively moderate, caused light and weak shaking which extended from Big Bear to Victorville and even reached as far as Oceanside, as reported by the Community Internet Intensity Map provided by the USGS.

Earthquake Preparedness Tips:

It is important to be prepared for such natural disasters, especially in earthquake-prone regions. Here are some essential tips to help you stay safe:

Create an Emergency Kit: Put together a well-stocked emergency kit that includes essential items such as non-perishable food, water, flashlights, batteries, a first aid kit, and a battery-powered radio. Develop an Emergency Plan: Establish a plan with your family members or housemates on what to do in the event of an earthquake. Determine meeting points both inside and outside of your home, and designate a safe space to take cover during the shaking. Secure Heavy Items: Make sure to secure heavy furniture, appliances, and other items that could potentially topple over during an earthquake. Use straps, brackets, or other methods to fasten these objects to the wall or floor. Know Safe Zones: Identify the safest areas in each room of your home. Seek shelter beneath sturdy furniture, such as a table or desk, and away from windows, glass, and heavy objects that could pose a risk of falling. Educate Yourself: Learn how to manually shut off utilities, such as gas, water, and electricity. Understanding these processes can help prevent further damage or hazards in the aftermath of an earthquake.

What to Do During an Earthquake:

During an earthquake, it’s crucial to remain calm and take immediate action to protect yourself. Here are the recommended steps to follow:

Drop, Cover, and Hold On: Drop to the ground, take cover under a sturdy piece of furniture, and hold on until the shaking stops. If no furniture is available, cover your head and neck with your arms and seek shelter against an interior wall, away from windows. Stay Indoors: Unless you are near an exit and can safely reach it, avoid running outside during the shaking. Falling debris and broken glass can pose significant dangers. Stay Away from Danger Zones: Keep clear of potential hazards such as windows, glass, heavy objects, and exterior walls during the earthquake. Be Aware of Aftershocks: Aftershocks are common after an earthquake. Be prepared for additional shaking and disruptions, and take necessary precautions until the situation stabilizes.

By following these earthquake preparedness tips and knowing what to do during an earthquake, you can better protect yourself, your loved ones, and your property. Stay vigilant and stay safe.

Did You Feel It?

If you experienced the recent earthquake near Big Bear, we would like to hear from you. Comment below and let us know!

Copy URL URL Copied